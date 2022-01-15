NATIONAL

Omicron fears compel PCAA to ban in-flight meals

By Staff Report
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane prepares to take-off at Alama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore February 1, 2012. Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) banned from January 17 (Monday) on-board meal services in domestic flights to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The directive is in line with the recommendations of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“Amid rising Omicron cases across the country, the NCOC bans serving meals/snacks onboard domestic flights and public transport effective from January 17,” the authority said on Twitter.

As mounting numbers of cases are detected and evidence suggests the Omicron variant transmits faster than Delta, over three dozen nations have imposed travel restrictions.

Staff Report

