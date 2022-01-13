NATIONAL

Pakistan welcomes P5 statement on prevention of nuclear war, arms race

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said that a joint statement by the five permanent members of the United Nations on the avoidance of war between the nuclear-weapon nations and the reduction of strategic risks was a positive development.

According to the statement published by the Kremlin on January 3, China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided.

France also released the statement, underscoring that the five powers reiterated their determination for nuclear arms control and disarmament. They would continue bilateral and multilateral approaches to nuclear arms control, it said.

“This understanding among the permanent members of the UN Security Council can pave the way for concrete measures for strategic stability at the global and regional levels,” the Foreign Office said Thursday.

The spokesperson said that as a responsible nuclear weapons state, Pakistan supported the objectives of global and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, in line with the stipulations of the First Special Session on Disarmament of the UN General Assembly (SSOD-I) — with equal and undiminished security being the defining consideration.

He said the statement from the so-called P5 group rightly acknowledged the imperative of creating a conducive security environment for meaningful progress on nuclear disarmament.

This will include addressing the underlying security concerns of states, pacific settlement of outstanding disputes, and cessation of destabilizing arms buildups that accentuated asymmetries, he added.

In the context of South Asia, Pakistan’s proposal for a Strategic Restraint Regime, encompassing nuclear and missile restraint, conventional balance and settlement of disputes, could contribute significantly towards maintaining strategic stability and avoiding military conflict, the spokesperson noted.

This will also entail eschewing misplaced notions of space for war in a nuclearised environment.

“Pakistan fully agrees with the need for effective measures by all nuclear powers to guard against any unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons,” the spokesperson reiterated.

Staff Report

