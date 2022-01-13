Opinion

Investment in skills

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Pakistan faces many financial issues which makes its power weaker on international levels. It has a number of opportunities. The only thing to overcome this crisis is the need for true leadership and dedication. Pakistan is the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population and 34th in terms of area. Unfortunately, resources are scarce and problems are many. It is natural for people to have problems wherever they live. But the rate of problems in Pakistan is increasing day by day. There are many reasons behind this. The economy is at the forefront of all the difficulties that Pakistan is going through today. Weak economies have a direct impact on the people and the common man.

After 2020, we have seen how the world has gone through a transition in all aspects of life in terms of health, education, financing or in short in everything. We have noticed how our daily operations have changed. Likewise, financial opportunities are present particularly in online mediums. Now banks, other financial institutes have changed their functions into apps. Similarly, anyone can earn something if he or she has any skill. This phenomenon is called investment in skills. We bet you didn’t hear your skills as an investment opportunity. If you have any skill, make use of it. Polish your skill sets and earn decent returns in no time. Nowadays we hear a lot about freelancing, online job opportunities, online training, online learning and many more all these are the best sources to earn and to growth financially.

- Advertisement -

The options are unlimited, all you need to do is identify your skillset and the things you love doing and earn through them. Investment in skill is the best option for our youth to become financially independent and stable. It provides the best medium to showcase their talent and skill in a certain field. Here we take an example of freelancing, in freelancing people or more specifically freelancers are self-employed people who provide services to multiple clients and earn money. They can set their own schedules, run their businesses and most importantly they have flexible lifestyles.

So, to earn and sustain life investment in skills is very important and it is the best platform for our youth. In the context of the Pakistani market, we see numerous individuals especially youth who are unemployed. Therefore, concept of investment in skills is the easiest and fair medium to earn. This method is more efficient and effective, it also gives us a sense of fairness in terms of work. One feature of this method is that anyone can invest in skills; it has no age limitations, no certification restriction. If you have any talent you can easily get an opportunity.

Azrah Bano and Shameen Baig

Islamabad

Previous articleNAB closed Malam Jabba Inquiry in violation of court order: PHC
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

On the same page again?

For nearly three years, every PTI leader repeated ad nauseam that the government was on the same page with the army. While people generally...
Read more
Editorials

IMF review deferred

Pakistan has tried its best so far to restart its stalled $6 billion extended fund facility (EFF), reaching a staff-level agreement with the IMF...
Read more
Comment

Japan can’t remain silent on Rohingya issue

For decades, democracy and human rights have been under siege in Myanmar due to military coups, iron-fisted military rule and persecution of minorities, especially...
Read more
Comment

Preventing library demolitions

Libraries are true guarantors of a people’s heritage, and they preserve people's knowledge for the forthcoming generations. They are places where reading materials (books/non-books)...
Read more
Comment

No visa waiver for Israel

Washington Watch Last week the Jerusalem Post ran a story under the headline “Palestinian Americans to be allowed to land at Ben Gurion Airport.” Israeli...
Read more
Letters

Revaluation of immovable property

A lot of clamour was heard regarding the new policies implemented by the government in the real estate sector. The real estate business community...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Sports

China unveils squad for 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Several returning veterans have been named by China in a 23-member squad to travel to India for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian...

China realizes goal to engage 300m people in winter sports, survey shows

China, Kuwait to intensify efforts for five-year cooperation plan

Wang Yi calls on China, Turkey to improve mutual trust and support

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.