FM Qureshi, Romanian PM discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan situation

BUCHAREST: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is on visit to Romania called on Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuc on Monday and discussed with him issues of bilateral interest, prevailing situation of Afghanistan and grave human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK.

Earlier, the Romanian Chief of Protocol received the foreign minister upon his arrival at PM Office.

While conveying good wishes from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the foreign minister highlighted the historic and cordial ties between the two countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi informed the Romanian PM that Pakistan desired to establish broad-based and result-oriented ties with his country and the current improvement of the bilateral relations manifested the vision of the two leaderships.

While appreciating the anti-COVID measures by Romania, he thanked the prime minister of Romanian for a donation of 500,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccines to Pakistan by his government.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuc? appreciated the role of Pakistan in the context of Afghanistan particularly for the evacuation of the Romanian citizens.

FM Qureshi while discussing the regional and international matters, particularly highlighted the Indian human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the situation in Afghanistan.

He also lauded the role of Romania to support Pakistan in obtaining the GSP Plus facility.