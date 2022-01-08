NATIONAL

Six killed, 17 injured in road accident

By Monitoring Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Six people were killed and 17 others including women and kids injured in a late-night road accident in Balochistan, police said.

The incident happened in the Khuzdar district of the province when a van hit a trailer coming from the opposite direction on a highway in the province, police told media.

The van was carrying over 25 people who were on their way to attend the wedding of a relative in the district, according to the reports.

The injured and the bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital where at least three of the wounded are said to be in critical condition.

Previous articleChinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to direct Olympic ceremony again
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Omicron less severe but still threat to health systems

PARIS: Omicron is causing record numbers of cases around the world, and though it causes less severe Covid-19 experts warn this wave still threatens...
Read more
HEADLINES

Military continues relief operation in flood-hit Gwadar

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Frontier Corps (FC) troops continued their relief and rescue operation in Balochistan's Gwadar district on Friday. It is pertinent to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Averting Afghan humanitarian crisis imperative for regional stability: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met British High Commissioner Christian Turner at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday. COAS...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shahbaz calls for legal action against PM Imran after ECP report

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday called for legal action against PM Imran Khan after an election commission's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rana Shamim affidavit case: IHC postpones indictment of ex-GB judge, others till Jan 20

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has deferred the indictment in contempt of court case against ex-chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim, Jang Group...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak-Afghan border fencing issue will be resolved through diplomatic channels: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the government has received positive response from Afghan authorities to resolve Pak-Afghan border fencing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Omicron less severe but still threat to health systems

PARIS: Omicron is causing record numbers of cases around the world, and though it causes less severe Covid-19 experts warn this wave still threatens...

Epaper – January 8 ISB 2022

Epaper – January 8 LHR 2022

Epaper – January 8 KHI 2022

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.