Six killed, 17 injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD: Six people were killed and 17 others including women and kids injured in a late-night road accident in Balochistan, police said.

The incident happened in the Khuzdar district of the province when a van hit a trailer coming from the opposite direction on a highway in the province, police told media.

The van was carrying over 25 people who were on their way to attend the wedding of a relative in the district, according to the reports.

The injured and the bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital where at least three of the wounded are said to be in critical condition.