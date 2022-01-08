World

‘Power-hungry’ Modi planned Pulwama attack: Indian politician

Indian Congress Leader Udit Raj has claimed that “power-hungry” Narendra Modi had planned the Pulwama terror attack that took place in February 2019, just weeks before the Indian parliamentary elections that saw the latter consolidating his grip on the country.

In a tweet, the Congress leader termed the security breach during recent Modi’s visit to Indian Punjab a “drama”, saying it proved that Modi was behind the ghastly terror attack in which 40 personnel lost their lives.

 

“Why the soldiers were allowed to travel in a convoy and were not airlifted,” Times Now quoted Raj as saying.

Earlier, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi including other Indian politicians had also raised doubts over the terror attack.

Lawmaker from India’s Wayanad district asked who benefitted the most from the attack and why no accountability was fixed over the security lapses that led to the attack.

Last year, Pakistan urged the international community to hold India accountable for vitiating the regional security environment after it emerged that New Delhi had staged the Pulwama attack to ensure election win for Narendra Modi.

A damning transcript of WhatsApp messages between Arnab Goswami, chief editor of Republic TV, and Pratho Dasgupta – the incarcerated head of ratings company Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) – had exposed New Delhi’s smear campaign against Islamabad.

The conversation is part of a 3,400-page supplementary charge-sheet filed by Mumbai Police investigating the alleged tampering case.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said the conversation has vindicated Pakistan’s stance on India’s hegemonic designs.

India was quick to blame Pakistan for the attack and rejected repeated offers of cooperation by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

