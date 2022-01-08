World

Putin, Lukashenko hold phone conversations with Tokayev

By Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have respectively held phone conversations with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s current situation.

Putin held a lengthy phone call with Tokayev in which the leaders exchanged their views on the measures being taken to quell unrest in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Tokayev told Putin that the situation in Kazakhstan was stabilizing and thanked him for the deployment of a Russian-led military bloc to Kazakhstan to curb the worst violence the Central Asian country has witnessed since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Kremlin added that Putin supported Tokayev’s idea of holding a video conference in the coming days with allies from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which groups six former Soviet republics, to discuss measures to restore order in Kazakhstan.

During the phone call between Lukashenko and Tokayev on Saturday, the two leaders discussed the situation in Kazakhstan and further possible actions, said the press service of the Belarusian leader.

Lukashenko also talked to Putin on the same day regarding future talking formats of the CSTO.

Previous articleBe patient Pakistan, millions of jobs coming in CPEC 2nd phase
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Be patient Pakistan, millions of jobs coming in CPEC 2nd phase

Chinese companies provided over 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis in CPEC’s first phase, says Li Bijian   KARACHI: Consul General (CG) of Peoples Republic of China...
Read more
World

Russia teaches US ‘history lesson’ after Kazakhstan snide

Russia’s Foreign Ministry hit back at the United States on Saturday after its Secretary of State Anthony Blinken ridiculed the deployment of Russian troops...
Read more
World

Taliban issue posters ordering women to cover up

KABUL: The Taliban’s religious police have put up posters around the capital Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up, an official said on Friday,...
Read more
World

Global media watchdog asks India to release Kashmiri journalist

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists asked authorities to immediately release a journalist in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), days after police arrested him for...
Read more
World

Mother Teresa charity in India gets back access to foreign funds

KOLKATA: The Indian government renewed permission for late Catholic nun Mother Teresa's charity to receive foreign funds, weeks after rejecting it, the organisation said...
Read more
World

Ethiopia announces amnesty for prominent opposition figures

ADDIS ABABA: The Ethiopian government announced Friday it was pardoning a number of high-profile political prisoners, including members of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Another girl medical student found dead in Sindh

KHAIRPUR NATHAN SHAH: A bullet-riddled body of a medical student was recovered on Saturday from Seeta Road, Khairpur Nathan Shah. According to police, the dead...

Bilawal lauds Justice Ayesha’ elevation to Supreme Court

PM Imran Khan likely to visit China, attend Beijing Olympics despite Covid scare

MQM’s Amir Khan, Ishratul Ebad discuss future alliance

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.