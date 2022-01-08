NATIONAL

Pakistan loses textile exports worth $250m: APTMA

By News Desk

Pakistan has been deprived of textile exports worth $250 million in December 2021 after gas supply was suspended to the sector in Punjab for 15 days, The News reported Saturday.

Talking to the The News, Executive Director All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Shahid Sattar confirmed the loss of millions of dollars and said that it could “never be recovered”.

According to the newspaper, the APTMA had earlier agitated against interruptions in electricity supply in a letter to Adviser to PM on Commerce and Textiles Abdul Razak Dawood on January 7, which it said was causing a huge loss to the industry.

News Desk

