Karachi police recover grenades, file terror case

By INP

KARACHI: Karachi police on Saturday filed a case following the recovery of 20 hand grenades stuffed in a shopper from a garbage dump in the Garden neighbourhood.

The case has been registered under the explosives and anti-terrorism laws with Sub-Inspector Malik Rasheed as the complainant. It said the grenades were kept there with an intention to use them in a terrorist act.

“A Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) inspector informed on the phone about the presence of hand grenades at the dump,” according to the FIR. “20 hand grenades were found from the garbage dump, one of them was without a number.”

Unidentified militants have been mentioned in the case.

 

INP

