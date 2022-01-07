NATIONAL

IHC gives directive to demolish ‘illegal’ Navy Sailing Club within three weeks

By News Desk

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday gave directive to raze the “illegal” Navy Sailing Club established at the bank of Rawal Lake within three weeks, while order to take action against a former naval chief.

In a short judgment issued today, the IHC CJ Athar Minallah announced the verdict, which was reserved on Thursday. He went on to add that Pakistan’s military has an important status that is mentioned in the constitution.

The IHC said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was not empowered to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan Navy, as the institution had encroached on National Park’s land.

The top judge ruled that the navy does not have the authority to undertake a real estate venture and the name of the institution could not be used for such activities.

“The sailing club is illegal, and therefore, it should be demolished in three weeks,” the IHC judge said.

The court ordered to initiate “criminal” and “misconduct” proceedings against the former navy chief and others responsible for the construction of the “illegal” sailing club as the inauguration of the club by the former naval chief, Admiral (retd) Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has been declared unconstitutional by the court.

 

Previous articleWhat day is it? UAE works on Friday for first time
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan denies reports of cancellation of helicopter deal with Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Army on Friday rejected some digital media reports that Pakistan has cancelled a T-129 ATAK helicopter deal with Turkey. In a statement, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Next three months ‘very important’ for PTI government: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday highlighted that the next three months are very important for the PTI government. Speaking during an interview, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPP to launch long march against PTI Govt from Karachi on February 27

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday announced that he will lead a "long march" against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz isn’t ready to be part of any deal, movement: Sanaullah

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not ready to be a part of any deal or...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam Nawaz affirms veracity of recent leaked tape, seeks apology for ‘phone-taping’

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday admitted the veracity of the recent leaked audio-tape but demanded an apology for her phone being 'tapped'. This...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab schools to reopen from tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday said that all schools across the province will reopen from Friday. In a tweet, the minister said:...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China warns hospitals against rejecting patients over Covid curbs as cases...

China reported fewer Covid cases on Friday as several cities have curbed movements, while a top official warned hospitals not to turn away patients...

WHO optimistic Beijing Winter Olympics can take place safely

Djokovic’s parents accuse Australian authorities of holding tennis star as ‘prisoner’ in visa row

Bairstow hits ton, Stokes defies pain as England fight back

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.