World

What day is it? UAE works on Friday for first time

By AFP

DUBAI: Employees and schoolchildren juggled work and studies with weekly Muslim prayers on the first ever working Friday in the United Arab Emirates as the Gulf country formally switched to a Saturday-Sunday weekend.

Some grumbled at the change and businesses were split, with many moving to the Western-style weekend but other private firms sticking with Fridays and Saturdays, as in other Gulf states.

The weekly day of prayer has always been a free day in the UAE, which had previously observed a Thursday-Friday weekend until 2006.

However, mosques appeared busy as worshippers carrying prayer mats arrived as usual, before many of them later headed back to the office.

“I’d rather take (Friday) off,” said 22-year-old Briton Rachel King, who works in the hospitality industry and has been living in Dubai for six months.

“That is what we all know and love, having a Friday off and going to certain places that are open and we could do things. But now it is going to be Saturday.”

The UAE made the surprise announcement of the weekend switch for the public sector in December as it grapples with rising competition in international business from other Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Government bodies and schools will operate four-and-a-half-days per week, closing at 12pm on Fridays for a fixed prayer time of 1:15pm, whereas the Muslim prayer schedule usually depends on the position of the sun.

Out of 195 businesses polled by human resources consultancy Mercer, only 23% were preparing to follow the four-and-a-half-day week, but more than half would switch to Saturday-Sunday weekends.

“Luckily I have the same days off as my kids, but that’s not the case for my husband,” said Fati, who works in an international distribution company, asking not to give her full name.

“He works for a multinational that hasn´t changed its schedule for the moment. I hope they will do it quickly, otherwise our family life will be ruined.”

‘Feels a bit weird’:

Nearly a third of companies are worried about the impact of being out of sync with other countries in the region, the Mercer poll found.

“We work a lot with Egypt and Saudi Arabia,” said Rana, an employee of an events company who said some of her teams would have to work on Sundays.

Dubai’s financial district was unusually quiet on Friday with large numbers working remotely, especially at a time of rising COVID levels when many children are also doing online schooling.

“Today is the first working Friday, it feels a bit weird,” said Ahmad Bilbisi, 34, a banking employee.

“It makes sense to me, at least for the banking industry. We are now working on the same day as everyone else in the world.”

The new arrangement was a major talking point on social media, with one Twitter user complaining “it just feels so wrong”.

“My body and mind have fully acclimatised to having Fridays off. I think today is going to a long hard struggle,” the tweet reads.

Sharjah, an emirate neighbouring Dubai, has found a simple solution: mandating Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a three-day weekend.

Previous articlePakistan denies reports of cancellation of helicopter deal with Turkey
Next articleIHC gives directive to demolish ‘illegal’ Navy Sailing Club within three weeks
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Taliban deputy prime minister calls for aid without ‘political bias’

The Taliban appealed on Friday for emergency humanitarian aid without “political bias”, saying recent snow and flooding had worsened the plight of the Afghan...
Read more
World

Kazakh president gives shoot-to-kill order to put down uprising

Kazakhstan's president said on Friday he had ordered his forces to shoot-to-kill to deal with disturbances from those he called bandits and terrorists, a...
Read more
World

China warns hospitals against rejecting patients over Covid curbs as cases decline

China reported fewer Covid cases on Friday as several cities have curbed movements, while a top official warned hospitals not to turn away patients...
Read more
World

Nazir Ahmed convicted of sexual offences

A British court on Wednesday convicted Nazir Ahmed, a former British parliamentarian of Pak­istan descent, of serious sexual assault against two children in the...
Read more
World

China’s love of pine nuts helps Afghan exporters

KABUL: "I earn up to 1,000 Afghani a day, depending on my work," said Samsoor, 28, who works for Zmarai Gayanwal Ltd., a pine...
Read more
World

Kazakh protesters torch public buildings; emergency declared, Cabinet resigns

Kazakhstan declared emergencies in the capital, main city and provinces on Wednesday after demonstrators stormed and torched public buildings, the worst unrest for more...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan refutes false Indian claims about Saarc summit, IIOJK

The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday refuted the "false claims" by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson regarding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and...

IHC gives directive to demolish ‘illegal’ Navy Sailing Club within three weeks

What day is it? UAE works on Friday for first time

Pakistan denies reports of cancellation of helicopter deal with Turkey

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.