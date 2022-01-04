Work on Gulberg-DHA signal-free corridor to start next month

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to start work on a five-kilometre long signal-free corridor from Gulberg to DHA next month, Pakistan Today learnt on Tuesday.

Last month, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed the provincial cabinet’s standing committee on finance to include the project in the annual development programme (ADP) and the committee had approved to include a budget of Rs3.60 billion for the project in the ADP.

According to details, the signal-free corridor was designed by the LDA to reduce traffic congestion.

As per the design, the government will initially construct a flyover at Ghora Chowk and an underpass at Khalid Butt Chowk.

In the next phase, the government will construct a three-lane one-way flyover at Ghora Chowk, a two-way underpass at Khalid Butt Chowk along with a four-lane dual carriageway.

LDA Chief Engineer Mehr Mazhar informed Pakistan Today that “the ground breaking of the project will take place next month and then work on the project will begin.”