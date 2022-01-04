Nominations for PCB Awards 2021 announced

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the nominations and categories for the PCB Awards 2021, which will be held on Thursday to recognise, appreciate and reward high-performing cricketers for their performance in the previous year.

The winners will be announced in a virtual digital show, which will be live-streamed on the PCB’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Thursday at 7pm.

A statement issued by the PCB said that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been shortlisted in five categories – Impactful Performance of the Year, T20I Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year – by an independent 10-member jury, which comprised former international cricketers, broadcasters and respected members of the media.

Mohammad Rizwan has earned nominations for the Impactful Performance of the Year, T20I Cricketer of the Year and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year categories, while Hasan Ali has been shortlisted for the Impactful Performance of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year categories.

Skipper Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Haris Rauf have been shortlisted in two categories each.

“Babar, who won the Most Valuable Cricketer of 2020, has once again been nominated in this category, while his other nomination is in the ODI Cricketer of the Year category,” the statement said.

Making a second successive entry in the Impactful Performance of the Year category, Fawad Alam has his second nomination in the Test Cricketer of the Year category.

Haris Rauf has been shortlisted in the T20I Cricketer of the Year and ODI Cricketer of the Year categories.

DOMESTIC CRICKETER OF THE YEAR:

Asif Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Huraira, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir

EMERGING CRICKETER OF THE YEAR:

Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani

WOMEN’S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR:

Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar

IMPACTFUL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:

Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, M Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I CRICKETER OF THE YEAR:

Haris Rauf, M Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

ODI CRICKETER OF THE YEAR:

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

TEST CRICKETER OF THE YEAR:

Abid Ali, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

MOST VALUABLE CRICKETER OF THE YEAR:

Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, M Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi