Cold wave compels ECP to put off second phase of KP elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to postpone until March the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the ongoing wave of biting cold.

The ECP made this decision in view of harsh weather conditions in most of the 18 districts where the polls are scheduled to be held.

Reports had earlier said the second phase will start from January 16 and the departments concerned were issued directives to make arrangements in this regard.

The first phase was held on December 19. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a setback as its arch-rival far-right JUI-F managed to grab the highest number of seats.

The party’s Zubair Ali also won the hotly-contested poll for the top slot of Peshawar mayor. He bagged 62,388 votes followed by Rizwan Bangash of PTI with 50,659 votes.