Punjab chief secretary visits hospitals

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit to the Nishtar and Children’s hospitals in Multan late Saturday night.

Afzal inspected wards to review medical facilities, sanitation and other arrangements in both healthcare centres and expressed satisfaction over the performance of staff doing night shifts.

He went to various wards of the hospital to inquire after the patients about the medicines and other facilities in the hospital. He also reviewed the sanitation arrangements and the presence of staff in emergency, surgical and other wards.

The chief secretary also checked the provision of medicines in the hospitals and expressed satisfaction and commended the staff on night duty.

Talking to patients and their families, Afzal said he was visiting the hospital to inspect various issues and ensure their early solutions, and assured them that concrete steps were being taken to improve health services.

The chief secretary said: “Health card is a revolutionary step and the facility has been issued to people of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.”

Soon, the facility would also be extended to all people of Punjab, he said.

Earlier, he was briefed about the construction of a shelter house at Nishtar Hospital to accommodate the families of the patients.

Additional Chief Secretary retired Captain Saqib Zafar was also present.