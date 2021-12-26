Opinion

It requires courage to own mistakes

Imran Khan shifts responsibility to party structure

By Editorial
16
0

British Prime Minister Anthony Eden resigned in the aftermath of the Suez crisis in 1956. So did French President Charles de Gaulle after defeat in the constitutional referendum of 1969 while Pierre Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, retired from politics in 1984 due to the unpopularity of the Liberal Party. They were courageous leaders who took responsibility for the shortcomings of the teams working under them. There are examples of outstanding cricket captains also resigning when  their team lost a series  or faced defeat in a one-day tournament. Instead of owning the defeat in his home ground, an angry Kaptaan has dissolved the PTI’s entire organizational structure, thus holding every party office bearer except himself responsible for the KP discomfiture.

Party workers want an explanation. How come the party built by Imran Khan avowedly over 22 years failed miserably in the first election it contested without the support of those who matter? If there was nepotism in the distribution of party tickets, why has no action been taken against those responsible? As action against PTI bigwigs could jeopardise the PTI government, Mr Khan decided to shift the responsibility to the party structure. A committee was formed to prepare a new constitution with recommendations for a better party organization.

- Advertisement -

The way the decision was taken underlines the authoritarian streak in the PTI chief. No formal party committee having the authority to dismantle the entire party structure issued the directive. The directive came from “senior PTI leadership” which was in fact an informal gathering of handpicked government leaders. Interestingly a number of ‘senior’ leaders were turncoats recruited from other parties who had nothing to do with the PTI before 2018.

How many dejected PTI enthusiasts will accept the explanation remains to be seen. The PM has meanwhile tried to divert their attentions from the fiasco in KP by recounting what he considers to be an achievement worth mentioning. His latest Tweet recounts the restoration of “the historic Monroe hiking trail” in KP “under our vision of promoting Eco Tourism… traversing 50 km of pristine natural forest with two overnight glamp sites.” At a time when the people are complaining about unbearably high prices of essential food items and unemployment, Khan seems to be cut off from social reality as he talks about scenic spots and lush green forests.

Previous articlePutin and Islamophobia
Next articleThe wicked chain of corruption
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Attributes of Librarianship as Academic Discipline

The phrase ‘academic discipline’ certainly incorporates many elements, such as school discipline, college discipline, and so on. In the institutional scenario, a discipline means...
Read more
Comment

Fearful Christmas in India

Ahead of Christmas, Indian police raided a shishu bhavan (infant house or orphanage) in Kolkata (West Bengal) and another at Vdodra (Gujarat), Indian prime...
Read more
Comment

The wicked chain of corruption

“Without strong watchdog institutions, impunity becomes the very foundation upon which systems of corruption are built. And if impunity is not demolished, all efforts...
Read more
Editorials

Putin and Islamophobia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that freedom of expression does not justify such blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as was committed by...
Read more
Comment

General category reservation in India

In January 2019, the Union Council of India approved 10 percent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)...
Read more
Comment

The Eighth Wonder of the World

In my school days, I was fascinated by the account of the Tibetan plateau formed by the two great mountain ranges– the Himalayas in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Fearful Christmas in India

Ahead of Christmas, Indian police raided a shishu bhavan (infant house or orphanage) in Kolkata (West Bengal) and another at Vdodra (Gujarat), Indian prime...

The wicked chain of corruption

It requires courage to own mistakes

Putin and Islamophobia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.