‘Something major’ in country’s politics will happen soon: Ayaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq has said that “something major” in the country’s politics will happen in the coming days, Geo News reported on Saturday.

“I don’t know what it would be, but I assure you that something big, like a bang, is going to happen soon. It would happen all of a sudden as you won’t see it happen slowly and gradually,” Ayaz said while speaking on Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan” after delivering a speech at an event, in which he had announced that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan.

In response to a query from the anchorperson about rumours that Nawaz is attending meetings and holding conversations with non-political groups in London, Ayaz confirmed such meetings but claimed to be unaware of the agenda and contents.

“Yes, they are meeting Nawaz Sharif, because they have realised that bringing the PTI into power turned out to be a failure and they are also withdrawing their support to the government and meeting Nawaz Sharif, because the PML-N has its vote-bank intact,” he said.

“People have rejected this experiment in KP’s local bodies’ elections and hence, the stance of PML-N stands vindicated that the people should be given chance to elect their rulers and their verdict should be implemented with full zeal.”

“We are not ready for the in-house change right now, but we may be ready for it in the time to come,” he added.