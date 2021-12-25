NATIONAL

‘Something major’ in country’s politics will happen soon: Ayaz

By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq has said that “something major” in the country’s politics will happen in the coming days, Geo News reported on Saturday.

“I don’t know what it would be, but I assure you that something big, like a bang, is going to happen soon. It would happen all of a sudden as you won’t see it happen slowly and gradually,” Ayaz said while speaking on Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan” after delivering a speech at an event, in which he had announced that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan.

In response to a query from the anchorperson about rumours that Nawaz is attending meetings and holding conversations with non-political groups in London, Ayaz confirmed such meetings but claimed to be unaware of the agenda and contents.

“Yes, they are meeting Nawaz Sharif, because they have realised that bringing the PTI into power turned out to be a failure and they are also withdrawing their support to the government and meeting Nawaz Sharif, because the PML-N has its vote-bank intact,” he said.

“People have rejected this experiment in KP’s local bodies’ elections and hence, the stance of PML-N stands vindicated that the people should be given chance to elect their rulers and their verdict should be implemented with full zeal.”

“We are not ready for the in-house change right now, but we may be ready for it in the time to come,” he added.

Previous articlePunjab govt, EPD fail to implement smog policy 2017
Next articlePutin and Islamophobia
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab govt, EPD fail to implement smog policy 2017

LAHORE: The Punjab Government and Environmental Protection Department (EPD) have failed to implement Punjab Smog Policy 2017 due to poor strategy, sluggishness and departmental...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt will fulfil IMF conditions before Jan 12: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the PTI-led government would fulfil the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan shares video of rare snow leopard in Gilgit Baltistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday shared a video of a rare snow leopard from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) — a species that has been declared...
Read more
NATIONAL

Convicted criminals harbouring dreams of becoming PM: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed surprise over media reports that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is returning home as his conviction could...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders recovery of Rs197 million from two former ministers, ex-PTV chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the revenue department to recover Rs197 million from former chairperson of Pakistan Television (PTV) Attaul Haq Qasmi,...
Read more
NATIONAL

US donates 5m more Pfizer vaccines to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States Saturday announced to ship additional 5 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan to combat the pandemic. "The United States...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Fearful Christmas in India

Ahead of Christmas, Indian police raided a shishu bhavan (infant house or orphanage) in Kolkata (West Bengal) and another at Vdodra (Gujarat), Indian prime...

The wicked chain of corruption

It requires courage to own mistakes

Putin and Islamophobia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.