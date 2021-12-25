HEADLINES

HEC offers international scholarships in collaboration with China, Hungary

By News Desk

China and Hungary, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), have announced scholarships for Pakistani students for the 2022-23 in-take.

Students can apply before January 3, 2022, for the Chinese government scholarships. Meanwhile, those who wish to apply for the Hungarian scholarship can get themselves registered before January 17, 2022.

China Scholarship Council (CSC) is responsible for the enrollment and registration of this programme.

Designated Chinese universities are offering various programmes including Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education etc., for bachelor’s programme, mater’s schemes, and PhD level.

For details about the Chinese scholarship, click here.

The Hungarian government is offering Stipendium Hungarian Scholarship Programme for bachelor, one-tier master’s programme and PhD.

HEC has provided the details related to medical and dental seats offered by Hungary.

For details about the Hungarian scholarship, click here.

Applicants are advised to go through all the instructions before submitting the form.

