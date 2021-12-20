NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia in media sharing tie-up

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan held meetings with the various delegates on the sidelines of the OIC Summit wherein the main subject of discussion remained the Afghanistan situation.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, the information minister noted that a joint television channel would be set up to promote media links between Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia.

He maintained that focal persons had been named for media sharing and that a joint media network would be formed.

On the issue of extremism, the information minister observed that issues of fundamentalism needed to be tackled in Pakistan, Malaysia, and other countries of the ummah.

“Under the OIC platform, a unit of scholars should be named to provide guidance on religious issues. All such scholars would gather at one place under Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority,” he said, adding that efforts were being made to create a platform under OIC that would resolve issues in religious debates.

APP

