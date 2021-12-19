In first phase of LG elections, voting underway in 17 KP districts

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: Voting for the first phase of local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently underway.

Polling began at 8:00 am and will continue until 5:00 pm without any pause.

The districts where elections are being held include Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur.

Over 12.6 million registered voters — 7 million male and 5 million female voters — would decide the fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for various seats.

4,188 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 2,507 most sensitive.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed polling in Baka Khel Wazir district in Bannu over undisclosed security concerns. The commission said a new date will be announced later.

A three-member committee has also been formed to investigate the accusations of pre-poll rigging.

A complaint had been filed in the ECP against a provincial minister and their accomplices on the allegation of alleged rigging and abduction of polling staff and security personnel.

Over 2,000 contestants have been elected unopposed in the elections. 217 candidates on general seats, 876 on women and 285 on farmers seats were elected unopposed.

An additional 500 youth and 154 minority candidates were also declared successful.

Stringent security arrangements have been adopted in this regard. 77,000 policemen and law-enforcement personnel have been deployed outside polling stations and booths for the security of voters.

CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive locations and it is prohibited to carry weapons or electronic devices in all polling stations.

As many as 19,285 people are contesting for general seats of the village, and neighbourhood councils, 3,870 for women, 7,428 for farmers and labour, 6,011 for youth and 293 for minorities.

676 candidates contesting elections for 65 seats of the city mayor and tehsil chairperson. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is the only party that has fielded candidates for all 65 seats.

JUI-F has fielded 59 candidates, ANP is in the third spot with 55, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) 51, Jamaat-i-Islami 47, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) 43, Qaumi Wattan Party (QWP) 14 and 305 independents are hoping to secure victory.

Every voter will be able to cast six votes in the election, the colour of the ballot paper will be different for different seats, the white ballot paper will be used for city mayor/tehsil chairman. Silver colour has been allotted for the general seat of the neighbourhood/village council.

Local government elections in 35 districts were scheduled to be held in two phases.

PRESIDING OFFICER ARRESTED ON FRAUD CHARGE

Meanwhile, a lady presiding officer deputed at a women polling station in Peshawar was arrested along with her husband over accusation of rigging late Saturday, hours before the polling started the following morning.

A police contingent arrived at the polling station in the neighbourhood council 34, Tehsil Gor Khatri, after reports emerged that ballot papers were being stamped in favour of a PTI candidate

The police took the accused presiding officer and her husband into custody and shifted them to a police station.

Meanwhile, the ECP took notice of the matter and changed the entire polling staff at the station.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Information Muhammad Ali Saif said the opposition was playing tricks to allay their fears of failure in the election. He observed that the entire polling staff is deputed at the behest of the ECP.

Saif said that ECP is an independent body and is responsible for holding free and fair elections.

He said the government is fulfilling all its responsibilities to hold the election peacefully and will ensure the investigations into the alleged pre-poll rigging.