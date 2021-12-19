NATIONAL

Three terrorists killed, security official injured in shootout: ISPR

By Staff Report
epa09158927 Pakistani Army flag march to maintain law and order amid third wave of COVID-19 in Peshawar, Pakistan, 25 April 2021. Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan deployed the army into cities on 25 April to assist in enforcing coronavirus public safety restrictions to contain the pandemic outbreak. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

ISLAMABAD: Three terrorists, including a commander, were killed and one security official was injured during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, separate army statements said.

The statements said that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Bajaur district.

During the exchange of fire, a terrorist commander was killed and one security official was injured, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statements.

In another operation, two terrorists were killed in a shootout with security forces in the Boya area of the North Waziristan district of the province, the ISPR said.

