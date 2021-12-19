NATIONAL

Death toll in Karachi sewer gas blast jumps to 17

By The Associated Press

KARACHI: The death toll from a sewer gas blast in Karachi jumped to 17 as some critically injured people died overnight and Sunday, police said.

Initially, 12 people were reported dead and 11 others injured in Saturday’s gas explosion in a sewage system in the commercial hub of Pakistan.

Senior police officer Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said the loss of lives and property could be blamed on human errors of construction over the sewer. He said the number of injured also increased to 16.

The blast destroyed the HBL bank building constructed over the sewer. The building was one of several ordered to vacate after violating building laws, according to Mukhtar Abro, a local administrator, who said the structures were to be demolished in the coming weeks.

Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them.

Previous articleUS cricket breaks new ground with Ireland series
Next articleIn first phase of LG elections, voting underway in 17 KP districts
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Two killed, five injured in Bajaur blast

ISLAMABAD: A bomb blast hit a vehicle in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing at least two people and injuring five others, police...
Read more
NATIONAL

Highlights of OIC special meeting on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Envoys from 57 Islamic nations met in Islamabad Sunday for a summit aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan while testing diplomatic...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC to help Pakistan get out of debt through wealth creation

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will help Pakistan break free from debt burden through wealth creation. Some western media and think tanks have labelled it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three terrorists killed, security official injured in shootout: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Three terrorists, including a commander, were killed and one security official was injured during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists...
Read more
NATIONAL

In first phase of LG elections, voting underway in 17 KP districts

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: Voting for the first phase of local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently underway. Polling began at 8:00 am and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan proposes six-point plan to avoid Afghanistan chaos

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan proposed a six-point strategy -- ensuring food security, reviving the national economy and building institutional capacity to counter terrorism -- to address the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Three terrorists killed, security official injured in shootout: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Three terrorists, including a commander, were killed and one security official was injured during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists...

In first phase of LG elections, voting underway in 17 KP districts

Death toll in Karachi sewer gas blast jumps to 17

US cricket breaks new ground with Ireland series

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.