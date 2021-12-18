Inclusive government, respect for rights in Afghanistan’s own interest: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday told his Afghanistan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi that an inclusive government and respect for human rights, particularly those related to women, was in the interest of the Taliban government.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with the visiting diplomat, said since August 15, Pakistan has been striving to draw global attention towards the worsening humanitarian and economic situation of Afghanistan.

Muttaqi is in Islamabad to attend the 17th Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Afghanistan set to take place on Sunday.

Qureshi said the hosting of the moot was also part of Pakistan’s efforts to support its Afghan brethren.

He told Muttaqi that through this meeting, Pakistan would tell the world not to repeat past mistakes rather move forward.

Following up on his announcement of Rs5 billion assistance for Afghanistan during his visit to Kabul, Qureshi told Muttaqi the government had arranged food, medicines and 50,000 metric tons of wheat for his country.

Moreover, a team would soon visit the hospitals being run with Pakistan’s support in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan also looked forward to hosting the 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in March and hosting of the two consecutive moots manifested Pakistan’s serious approach towards the resolution of the issues.

The foreign minister said the economic stability of Afghanistan would be in everyone’s interest, so the world should not waste the opportunity earned after four decades.

Muttaqi thanked Qureshi for inviting him to the moot and for the warm hospitality.