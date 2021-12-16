NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks global attention on Afghanistan through OIC meeting

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he wanted to draw the international community’s attention to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan through a special Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting scheduled for December 19 (Sunday).

Qureshi said the monetary reserve of Afghanistan has been frozen, while the two years of drought in the country, high cases of Covid-19, and unavailability of salaries for government employees posed a difficult future for the Afghan people.

The advent of winter could aggravate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late Wednesday.

He urged the international community to understand that any chaos and “anarchy in the wake of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan would lead to the strengthening of terrorist organisations.”

The foreign minister said the OIC forum would offer an opportunity to foreign representatives of bridging the communication gap with the Taliban and listen to their point of view.

Monitoring Report

