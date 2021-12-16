COAS reiterates need for swift mechanism to channelise Afghan aid

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the need for swiftly devising an institutionalised mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe, the military said.

Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro called on Gen Qamar at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The statement added that the chief of the army staff underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan during the meeting.

The ISPR further said that matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan especially collaboration, partnership in humanitarian assistance were discussed.

The military’s media wing quoted Gen Qamar as saying that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs and “we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship”.

“The COAS also emphasised that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia and that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity,” the communique added.

Concluding, the ISPR said that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

In October, Japan’s ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on the COAS and discussed matters of mutual interest, cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.