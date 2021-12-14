SHC summons interior secy over petition of NGO

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday summoned the federal interior secretary in personal capacity over a petition of a Karachi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO).

A counsel of Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) informed the high court it has been registered as an NGO with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and has applied for renewal of its licence but the Ministry of Interior is reluctant to do the same.

“Why the request has not been addressed when the petition has been pending since 2019,” the bench questioned.

The ministry failed to submit its reply despite a court notice served on it.

The bench summoned the interior secretary on January 20 and adjourned further hearing.