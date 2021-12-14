NATIONAL

SHC summons interior secy over petition of NGO

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday summoned the federal interior secretary in personal capacity over a petition of a Karachi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO).

A counsel of Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) informed the high court it has been registered as an NGO with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and has applied for renewal of its licence but the Ministry of Interior is reluctant to do the same.

“Why the request has not been addressed when the petition has been pending since 2019,” the bench questioned.

The ministry failed to submit its reply despite a court notice served on it.

The bench summoned the interior secretary on January 20 and adjourned further hearing.

INP

NATIONAL

Couple bids farewell to Afghanistan with long faces

KABUL: Azizi, a 57-year-old former NATO interpreter, his wife, and their teenage son bid farewell to Afghanistan last week for a European country with...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘World’s largest humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan needs coordinated global response’

ANKARA: The dire situation in Afghanistan is probably the largest humanitarian crisis currently unfolding in the world, and warrants an expeditious and coordinated response from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Policeman killed, two injured in Rawalpindi gun attack

ISLAMABAD: A policeman was killed and two others were injured in a firing incident in Rawalpindi, a police official said Tuesday. Unknown gunmen riding on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Squeezed by inflation, nation faces more pain from tax hikes

ISLAMABAD: When the annual inflation rate hit 11.5 percent in November, the statistics office put a number on a phenomenon that was already painfully...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan has pivoted from geopolitics to geoeconomics: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: With the intensification of competition between established and emerging powers, that has made world peace fragile and the direction of diplomacy unpredictable, Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi stresses need to address challenge of corruption for better world

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the international community to effectively address the challenge of corruption to ensure a better future for people...
Read more
NATIONAL

