The world hears the cry of oppressed Kashmiris

The world must take on responsibility

By Attiya Munawer
The issue of independence of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is at the forefront of the serious issues that threaten world peace. This issue persists in the form of resolutions passed by the United Nations and the Security Council but is still unresolved due to the indifference of the great powers and also their partisan role. Although this issue led to four wars that have been fought between Pakistan and India. There are also frequent border clashes that could escalate into a major war, but unfortunately the United Nations and the Security Council are unwilling to acknowledge the gravity of the situation.

There is no denying the fact that the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is an unresolved issue on the UN agenda, but it is being grossly neglected. Pakistan has attempted to awaken and shake the international conscience in every international forum by raising the issue of Kashmir. It is a different matter that Pakistan’s efforts have become a parrot’s voice in the world arena which the world powers are not ready to listen to, because the economic interests of the world powers are connected with India. Deciding against India would be tantamount to putting one’s own interests at stake. However, with each passing day, the issue is getting more and more serious.

The Kashmir independence movement is an unprecedented movement in human history that has a definite goal of accession to Pakistan. The struggle of the Kashmiri people for independence is in fact a struggle for the completion and stability of Pakistan. Thus, it is the basic moral responsibility of the government and the people of Pakistan to give practical support to Kashmiris. While talking about peaceful dialogue with India, Pakistan is also trying its best to awaken the conscience of the international community. The alienation of the oppressed Kashmiris from the international community will not last long. The world has to play its role by listening to the cries of the oppressed Kashmiris and the efforts made by Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue will surely succeed one day and the dawn of Kashmir’s independence will dawn.

In this regard, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has also said that Pakistan wants to embarrass the world on the Kashmir issue which speaks of human values. Why are they silent on Kashmir? The Kashmir issue is nothing new. It is 70 years old. The Kashmir issue has not been raised in the Security Council for 50 years. But now it has been raised three times in the Security Council. China has changed the situation by raising its voice on the Kashmir issue as a veto power in the Security Council. However, for a permanent and lasting solution to the Kashmir issue, Pakistan must continue to shake the conscience of the international community and mobilize its diplomatic staff around the world.

There is no doubt that the internal strategy of any country is a mirror of the external strategy. However, only an economically and politically strong country can adopt an effective foreign policy. We have to learn where we stand as a nation. Are we strong enough to use our foreign policy to raise the issue of Kashmir globally and succeed in resolving this issue? The international community is well aware of Pakistan’s weak and India’s strong economic position, so the international community is leaning towards India and the Kashmir issue is getting prolonged. If the unjust attitude of the international community continues, then the Kashmir dispute will one day become a threat to the whole world.

The international community will continue to support India as much as it wants in its own interests, but the threat to global peace must also be borne in mind. The Kashmir issue is becoming a threat not only to the region but also to world peace. India wants to suppress the struggle for independence instead of resolving the Kashmir dispute. The Kashmiri people are not going to back down from their struggle for independence and have continued their struggle for independence with patience and perseverance in the face of the machinations of the bigoted Indian leaders, an example of which is unparalleled anywhere in the world.

Attiya Munawer
The writer tweets @AttiyaMunawer

