Modi regime intensifies agenda of demographic terrorism in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has intensified the implementation of demographic terrorism – the nefarious agenda of extremist Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of creating communal discard in the

territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in its latest move, the Modi regime has identified 19 locations in the Kashmir Valley to build 6,000 flats for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits who have returned or want to return to the Valley

for the job.

The project is a part of Indian Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) in which New Delhi was supposed to provide 6,000 government jobs and the construction of 6,000 transit accommodations to the displaced Kashmiri Pandits. The total cost of the package has been estimated at Rs 920 crore.

Reportedly, of 19 identified locations, the IIOJK administration, in the first phase of the project, has started building the flats on five locations that include Wandhama, Bandipora, Baramulla, Badgam and Qazigund.

The construction work on all the 19 locations would be completed at the end of next year. However, Srinagar-based news portal The Kashmir Walla citing sources reported that only two projects have been completed so far – one in Vessu Qazigund and another in Sheikhpora Badgam.

On December 5, Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha in an interview said that several measures were being taken for the return of Kashmiri Pandits, and after this winter season, they would be permanently settled in the valley.

In 2020, the Indian Home Ministry under “Naya Kashmir” blueprint for Kashmiri Pandits had assured ten special townships to be created in ten districts of the Valley for the rehabilitation of the minority community. The Naya Kashmir blueprint also comprises renovation and rebuilding of temples in all the 10 districts.

The political experts and analysts as well as Hurriyat leaders believe that the Modi government wants to change the demographic composition of IIOJK by settling Indian Hindus in the territory in the garb of rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

They are also of the opinion that extremist Hindus and members of RSS will be brought to IIOJK to further the Hindutva agenda of the Modi regime. Hurriyat leadership is opposing the separate colonies for the displaced Kashmiris and wants their return to their ancestral homes in the Kashmir Valley.