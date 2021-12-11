NATIONAL

KP to seek federal govt help for clean water supply project 

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to approach the federal government for cooperation on the clean drinking water supply project for Peshawar from the under construction Mohmand dam.
The officials said that the request has been made during high financial cost of the project.
 The initial estimate of the project show that it will require Rs78.9 billion however, the officials are of the view that the financial cost of the project will further increase. Once completed, the project will provide clean drinking water to the citizens of Peshawar from Mohmand Dam.
The sources said that the issues will be taken up with the federal government and would be asked to contribute to the project to ensure the timely completion of the project.
According to sources, the federal and provincial governments will jointly launch the project and with the completion of Mohmand Dam, the citizens of Peshawar will have access to clean drinking water.
The experts have expressed concern over the shortage of clean drinking water in Peshawar in 2025, due to which the provincial government is taking measures to avoid any future emergency situation in the district.
Displaying 170-Ombudsman-Relief.txt
Previous articleAnother Muslim lynched by Hindutva mob in India’s Bihar
Next articleModi regime intensifies agenda of demographic terrorism in IIOJK
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

False accusers of blasphemy to meet same fate, says Ashrafi

LAHORE: The government is determined to punish all those who make false allegations of blasphemy to curb the misuse of the highly sensitive laws,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Secretary Power given look-after charge of petroleum division

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday transferred Dr Arshad Mahmood, Secretary Petroleum Division and assigned Ali Raza Bhutta, Secretary Power Division to look-after the affairs...
Read more
NATIONAL

No NRO to plunderers of public money, vows PM Imran Khan

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday vowed to take the accountability process to its logical end, saying that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP registers eight new political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has registered eight new political parties, taking the tally to 135 political parties. The newly registered political parties...
Read more
NATIONAL

CCP concludes 28 enquiries in one year

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) while increasing the pace of enforcement has completed 28 enquiries, conducted 17 search inspections, passed 12 orders...
Read more
NATIONAL

Modi regime intensifies agenda of demographic terrorism in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has intensified the implementation of demographic terrorism - the nefarious...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP registers eight new political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has registered eight new political parties, taking the tally to 135 political parties. The newly registered political parties...
CCP

CCP concludes 28 enquiries in one year

Modi regime intensifies agenda of demographic terrorism in IIOJK

KP to seek federal govt help for clean water supply project 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.