KP to seek federal govt help for clean water supply project 

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to approach the federal government for cooperation on the clean drinking water supply project for Peshawar from the under construction Mohmand dam.

The officials said that the request has been made during high financial cost of the project.

The initial estimate of the project show that it will require Rs78.9 billion however, the officials are of the view that the financial cost of the project will further increase. Once completed, the project will provide clean drinking water to the citizens of Peshawar from Mohmand Dam.

The sources said that the issues will be taken up with the federal government and would be asked to contribute to the project to ensure the timely completion of the project.

According to sources, the federal and provincial governments will jointly launch the project and with the completion of Mohmand Dam, the citizens of Peshawar will have access to clean drinking water.

The experts have expressed concern over the shortage of clean drinking water in Peshawar in 2025, due to which the provincial government is taking measures to avoid any future emergency situation in the district.