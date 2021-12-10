Entertainment

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal tie the knot in Rajasthan

By News Desk

Bollywood couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot today, in at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

The newlyweds took to social media and shared pictures from the ceremony.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” both the posts read.

Vicky Kaushal opted for an ivory and gold sherwani, while Katrina looked stunning in a gorgeous red lehenga choli with gold embellishment.

As per the details of the outfits, Katrina’s dress is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand-strung pearls.

As per local media, the couple hosted a private party for guests on Tuesday, with intimate ceremonies taking place on Wednesday for friends and family.

Reports suggest that the couple arrived at the venue earlier this week, with guests asked to stick to strict protocols that limit the usage of cell phones to maintain the privacy of the celebrity bride and groom.

It is pertinent to note that the couple officially sold the telecast rights of their wedding to streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for a staggering amount of INR 800 million.

The streaming giant will cover their journey from being friends to lovers to their engagement and then finally showcase the four-day gala celebration in Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding video will reportedly premiere on the digital platform in early 2022.

To ensure nothing from the ceremonies is leaked before it gets streamed, the couple got their guests to sign an NDA and kept a no-mobile-phone policy throughout the ceremonies.

News Desk

