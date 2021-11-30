World

Radical pundit Eric Zemmour launches 2022 bid for France presidency

By AFP

PARIS: Radical French commentator Eric Zemmour on Tuesday announced he will be running in the 2022 presidential election, joining a crowded field of candidates aiming to unseat President Emmanuel Macron.

Zemmour, a former journalist known for his extreme anti-migration stance, has dominated the pre-election calendar with his polarising language and unrivalled media attention.

But after a meteoric rise in opinion polls, several of which forecast he would make it to the election’s run-off round, his popularity has started to slip amid a string of faux-pas.

At the weekend, Zemmour was photographed giving the middle finger to a protester following a tumultuous campaign stop in Marseille.

His declaration came hours before the conservative Les Républicains hold their final TV debate ahead of a congress to choose their candidate at the weekend, with the outline of the April 2022 field now finally taking shape.

“I have decided to take our destiny in my hands. I have decided to stand in the presidential election,” Zemmour said in a YouTube video heavy on anti-immigrant warnings and pledges to restore the country’s grandeur on the world stage.

“It is no longer the time to reform France, but to save it,” Zemmour said, claiming that many voters “no longer recognise [their] country.”

Zemmour, who has been convicted of inciting hatred and faces further legal challenges, is also due to appear on the TF1 flagship news programme on Tuesday evening, a traditional step for candidates.

His blunt attacks on Muslims and immigrants have made him a polarising figure, drawing support from both the mainstream right and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally, while also alienating others.

Most opinion polls now forecast that Macron and Le Pen will make it to the second round of the vote next April, which the incumbent president would be likely to win.

But Zemmour had led Le Pen for a while, and the race for the number two spot is neck-and-neck in some surveys.

Previous articleModerna boss says vaccines likely no match for Omicron: FT
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Moderna boss says vaccines likely no match for Omicron: FT

HONG KONG: Existing Covid-19 jabs will struggle against the Omicron variant and it will take months to develop a new shot that works, the...
Read more
World

Myanmar court delays verdict in Suu Kyi incitement trial

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court on Tuesday postponed giving a verdict in the incitement trial of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the...
Read more
World

Barbados becomes a republic, ditching British queen as head of state

BRIDGETOWN: Barbados ditched Britain's Queen Elizabeth as head of state, forging a new republic on Tuesday with its first-ever president and severing its last...
Read more
World

Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey will step down from his role and Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal will become his successor, Twitter announced...
Read more
World

Xi stresses strengthening military talent cultivation

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed thorough military talent cultivation to support and lead progress in strengthening the armed forces. Xi, also general secretary...
Read more
World

China puts forward four proposals as Iran nuclear talks resume

BEIJING: China welcomes the resumption of talks about the Iran nuclear deal and has made four proposals in the hope of pushing forward the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

24 hurt as fog causes motorway pile-up

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 people were injured on Tuesday morning after 30 vehicles piled up due to dense fog at three different locations, police...

PPP will pave way for ‘real democracy’, says Bilawal on party anniversary

SC reject KP request to change schedule of LG elections

SC orders NAB to probe corruption in Thar coal project

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.