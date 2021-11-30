World

Moderna boss says vaccines likely no match for Omicron: FT

By Ahmad Saad

HONG KONG: Existing Covid-19 jabs will struggle against the Omicron variant and it will take months to develop a new shot that works, the head of US vaccine manufacturer Moderna has told the Financial Times.

Stephane Bancel told the newspaper in an interview published Tuesday that data would be available on the effectiveness of current vaccines in the next two weeks but scientists were not optimistic.

“All the scientists I’ve talked to … are like ‘this is not going to be good’,” he told the newspaper.

Bancel’s warning came as G7 health ministers held emergency talks on the new variant, which is spreading around the world and prompting nations to close their borders once again or impose fresh travel restrictions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called the risk from Omicron “very high”.

Bancel said researchers were concerned because 32 of 50 mutations found in the Omicron variant were on the spike protein, a part of the virus that vaccines use to bolster the immune system against Covid.

He told the FT there would be a “material drop” in the effectiveness of current jabs against Omicron.

Moderna has already said it is working on an Omicron-specific vaccine, as is US drugmaker Pfizer.

Chief executive Bancel said his company could deliver between two billion and three billion doses in 2022 but it would be dangerous to shift all production to an Omicron-specific shot with other strains of the virus still in circulation.

His more alarming tone contrasts with efforts by politicians to project calm regarding Omicron.

US President Joe Biden said Monday the strain was “not a cause for panic”.

Previous articleRonaldo hits back at claim he wants to beat Messi’s Ballon d’Or haul
Ahmad Saad
The writer is a member of staff.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Myanmar court delays verdict in Suu Kyi incitement trial

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court on Tuesday postponed giving a verdict in the incitement trial of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the...
Read more
World

Barbados becomes a republic, ditching British queen as head of state

BRIDGETOWN: Barbados ditched Britain's Queen Elizabeth as head of state, forging a new republic on Tuesday with its first-ever president and severing its last...
Read more
World

Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey will step down from his role and Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal will become his successor, Twitter announced...
Read more
World

Xi stresses strengthening military talent cultivation

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed thorough military talent cultivation to support and lead progress in strengthening the armed forces. Xi, also general secretary...
Read more
World

China puts forward four proposals as Iran nuclear talks resume

BEIJING: China welcomes the resumption of talks about the Iran nuclear deal and has made four proposals in the hope of pushing forward the...
Read more
World

South African president demands ‘urgent’ lifting of travel bans

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the countries to "immediately and urgently" reverse travel bans linked to the discovery of the new...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP will pave way for ‘real democracy’, says Bilawal on party...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said only his party can pave the way for democracy in Pakistan having struggled for long...

SC reject KP request to change schedule of LG elections

SC orders NAB to probe corruption in Thar coal project

Punjab reports 74 new dengue fever cases, two more deaths

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.