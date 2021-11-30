Sports

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in first Test

By The Associated Press
Pakistan's Azhar Ali (R) shakes hands with Bangladesh's captain Mominul Hoque (C) as Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) looks on at the end of the fifth day play of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 30, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP) (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CHATTOGRAM: Opener Abid Ali missed out on back-to-back centuries by nine runs but Pakistan comfortably chased down a 202-run target to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets on Tuesday in the first Test.

Abid and Abdullah Shafique put on a 151-run partnership for the first wicket, their second consecutive 100-plus stand in the match to give Pakistan’s chase a powerful start. Abid, who hit 133 in the first innings, struck 12 boundaries and scored 91 off 148 deliveries in the second innings.

“Abdullah Shafique was making his debut, so we tried to stay on the crease, waited for bad balls and succeeded in putting those away,” Abid said.

“I had done well in domestic cricket and carried that positive mindset here too. Abdullah played really well, I gave him more credit.

“I am a bit disappointed that I got out for 91 in the second innings but at the same time I am happy that we won the match.”

Resuming Day 5 at 109 without loss, and just 93 runs away from the victory, Pakistan’s openers appeared to be in full control until off-spinner Mehidy Hasan struck.

Shafique followed his first-innings half-century to reach 73 before Mehidy (1-59) trapped him lbw.

Seven overs later, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (1-89) had Abid out lbw, baffling him with a sharp turn to make Pakistan 171-2.

Azhar Ali then combined with captain Babar Azam to complete the inevitable, hitting consecutive boundaries off Mehidy to finish off the game. Azhar was unbeaten on 24 and Azam was not out on 13.

Liton Das’ maiden Test century helped Bangladesh post 330 in its first innings, then Taijul Islam claimed 7-116 to bowl out Pakistan for 286 — giving the hosts a 44-run first-innings lead.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was instrumental in Pakistan’s rally, returned figures of 5-32 to wrap up Bangladesh’s second innings for 157.

The second Test starts Saturday in Dhaka.

— With additional input from Reuters

Previous articleMyanmar court delays verdict in Suu Kyi incitement trial
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan backs Saudi proposal to host OIC summit on Afghan crisis

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed on Monday Saudi Arabia's move to request an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC)...
Read more
Sports

Waseem reclaims WBC silver flyweight title

KARACHI: Pakistan’s most successful professional boxer and the only one from the country Muhammad Waseem made a comeback with style as he became the World Boxing Council...
Read more
Sports

Man United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim boss

LONDON: Manchester United announced on Monday they had appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar...
Read more
Sports

Shaheen, Ravichandran become leading wicket takers in Tests this year

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and Indian right-arm spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have become the joint highest wicket takers in Test matches this year...
Read more
NATIONAL

No back channel with India on Kashmir dispute until enabling environment is created, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday made it clear that there is no back channel working between Pakistan and India over Kashmir dispute and...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Moral renaissance’ critical to solve emerging challenges: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed reviving the culture of the glorious Muslim era where religion and science did not enter a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.