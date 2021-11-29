World

South African president demands ‘urgent’ lifting of travel bans

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the countries to “immediately and urgently” reverse travel bans linked to the discovery of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, terming them scientifically “unjustified”.

Dozens of nations from Europe to Asia have blacklisted South Africa and its neighbours since South African scientists flagged Omicron on November 25.

The flight bans have angered several African leaders.

“We call upon all those countries that have imposed travel bans on our country and our southern African sister countries to immediately and urgently reverse their decisions,” Ramaphosa said in his first address to the nation following last week’s detection of the new variant.

The World Health Organisation has labelled Omicron a variant of concern, while scientists are still assessing its virulence.

A “deeply disappointed” Ramaphosa argued that the ban was “not informed by science”.

The countries that have already imposed travel restrictions on southern Africa include key travel hub Qatar, the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Netherlands.

‘Afrophobia’:

Earlier Sunday, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera accused Western countries of “Afrophobia” for shutting their borders.

And in Botswana, the other southern African country to detect the strain — among a group of foreign diplomatic visitors in the first instance — two ministers cautioned against “geo-politicising this virus”.

“We are concerned that there seem to have been attempts to stigmatise the country where it was detected,” Health Minister Edwin Dikoloti, said on Sunday.

The head of the WHO in Africa was equally worried.

“With the Omicron variant now detected in several regions of the world, putting in place travel bans that target Africa attacks global solidarity,” said WHO regional director general Matshidiso Moeti in a statement.

Ramaphosa warned that the travel ban would “further damage the economies (and) undermine their ability to respond to and recover from the pandemic”.

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialised country, is struggling with slow economic growth and a more than 34% unemployment rate.

The travel curbs are another major blow to its key tourism industry, which had set high hopes on the upcoming southern hemisphere summer.

‘Unjustified restrictions’:

Ramaphosa blasted the G20 countries for abandoning commitments made at a meeting in Rome last month to support the recovery of the tourism sector in developing countries.

On Sunday, he added: “Instead of prohibiting travel, the rich countries of the world need to support the efforts of developing economies to access and manufacture enough vaccine doses for their people without delay.

“These restrictions are unjustified.”

Ramaphosa called on rich countries to stop fuelling vaccine inequality, describing jabs as the “most powerful tool” to limit Omicron’s transmission.

He once again appealed to South Africans to get their shots and said the government was considering making vaccines mandatory for certain activities and locations in a bid to increase uptake.

“Vaccines do work,” he said. “Vaccines are saving lives.”

Just over 35%of adults in South Africa have been fully inoculated after a slow start to the vaccine campaign, with vaccine hesitancy widespread.

The country is Africa’s worst hit by COVID, with around 2.9 million cases and 89,797 deaths reported to date.

Omicron is believed to be fuelling a rise in infections, with 1,600 new cases recorded on average in the past seven days compared to 500 the previous week.

World

India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws after Modi U-turn

NEW DELHI: India's parliament voted Monday to scrap agricultural reform laws that sparked a year of huge protests by farmers, after a surprise U-turn...
Read more
World

Taliban ask EU for help with Afghanistan’s airports

The Taliban asked for help in keeping Afghanistan's airports running in weekend talks with EU officials that also raised "grave concern" about the humanitarian...
Read more
World

Big fat gay Indian wedding? Same-sex couple fight for right to marry

NEW DELHI: Swept up in a whirlwind romance after meeting at a Bollywood party in Mumbai, Saattvic and Gaurav Bhatti dreamed of celebrating their...
Read more
World

UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

LONDON: The United Kingdom and Israel will "work night and day" in preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power, the foreign ministers of the...
Read more
World

Timeline: Troubled Iran nuclear deal since Trump walkout

VIENNA: With talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers scheduled to resume in Vienna on Monday, we look at...
Read more
World

Two more African states sign up to China’s Belt & Road Initiative

ISLAMABAD: Eritrea and Guinea-Bissau have announced plans to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), actively promoted by Beijing. The two nations have reportedly signed...
Read more
NATIONAL

No back channel with India on Kashmir dispute until enabling environment...

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday made it clear that there is no back channel working between Pakistan and India over Kashmir dispute and...

Lowest daily Covid-19 tally since April 2020: ministry

Mob attacks police, fails to grab blasphemy suspect

Big fat gay Indian wedding? Same-sex couple fight for right to marry

