Culture major bond to bring people of Korea, Pakistan closer; says Amb Sangpyo

By Mian Abrar

LAHORE: Ambassador Suh Sangpyo of Republic of Korea has said that culture and peoples’ exchanges are the most effective ways to make different people friendly.

He expressed these views while speaking at the Korean Night held here at a local hotel. The Embassy of Korea organized the Korean Night to celebrate Korean culture, art and its music under the theme of the ‘Squid Game’.

The event was attended by around 120 high-level dignitaries including Consulate Generals, Honorary Consuls, Pakistani officials, artists and businessmen. Korean students from high-schools in Lahore volunteered at the event as the Monitors, while embassy staff dressed in the 456 Protagonist uniforms projected the Squid game themed event.

The Ambassador wished that such events could be a building block towards more solid cultural ties between Korea and Pakistan.

“The event is a testament to the growing interest in Korean arts and culture among Pakistanis and the world,” he added. The Korean Night opened with the Squid Games series opening video which is Netflix’s most-watched series as of November 2021.

The participants both young and old participated in the traditional Korean games including Dalgona, Ddakji and Jegichagi.

The Korean Embassy Chef Lee demonstrated the Dalgona Candy making process on stage and then the guests volunteered to play the second Dalgona challenge in pursuit of prizes.

Ddakji/Ttakji was the second challenge where contestants competed with the card-board tiles and flipped the opponent tile to win the game. The guests played Jegichagi; the players kicked a jegi up in the air and kept on kicking to prevent from falling to the ground.

The players with the most consecutive kicks won the prizes. There was a K-Pop dance performance by the K-Pop Event 2021 Winners Dynamite Crew and the program ended with the musical duo ‘Jinspark’ performing with their traditional Gayageum and modern Handspan serenading the audience.

 

