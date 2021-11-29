Sports

Shaheen, Ravichandran become leading wicket takers in Tests this year

By News Desk

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and Indian right-arm spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have become the joint highest wicket takers in Test matches this year with 44 wickets each, a news outlet reported on Monday.

According to the report, Shaheen has played eight matches while Ravichandran has played seven matches so far this year.

Both bowlers are performing well for their sides in the ongoing Test series as India is playing New Zealand at home while Pakistan is playing an away tour in Bangladesh.

The fiery left-arm pacer had delivered his career best figures in an innings against West Indies in August, taking six wickets for 51 runs, while Ravichandran’s best figures were 6-61 in February against England.

As per the report, Shaheen also features in the list of top wicket-takers in all formats this year so far, sharing the record with his teammate Hasan Ali.

Previous articleCulture major bond to bring people of Korea, Pakistan closer; says Amb Sangpyo
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Abid, Abdullah put Pakistan in sight of victory against Bangladesh

Pakistan reached 109-0 in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day chasing a target of 202 in their first Test against Bangladesh...
Read more
Sports

Controversy clouds Ashes before a ball is even bowled

SYDNEY: Cricket's oldest rivalry pitting Australia against England always throws up on-field rancour, but the upcoming Ashes series has been engulfed by controversy before...
Read more
Sports

PSL 7: Fresh tiff emerges between PCB, franchise owners

A fresh rift has emerged between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the franchise owners ahead of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super...
Read more
Sports

Liverpool rout Southampton

Liverpool crushed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea as Arsenal got back on track with victory over Newcastle...
Read more
Sports

Iyer puts India in box seat on dream debut against New Zealand

India's Shreyas Iyer once again dazzled on his debut test, hitting his second 50-plus score of the match to put his team in charge...
Read more
Sports

Shaheen shines as Pakistan reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 on day 3 of first Test

Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam claimed his ninth five-wicket haul while Abid Ali hit a century for Pakistan as the first Test remained delicately poised in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ISLAMABAD

Federal Capital: Irate residents vow to resist shifting of Govt school

ISLAMABAD: The alleged plan to shift Islamabad Model School for Girls from Mohalla Qazi Abad to Mohalla Dhoklus, Bhara Kahu, triggered a shocking concern...

Taliban ask EU for help with Afghanistan’s airports

No back channel with India on Kashmir dispute until enabling environment is created, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Lowest daily Covid-19 tally since April 2020: ministry

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.