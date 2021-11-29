Shaheen, Ravichandran become leading wicket takers in Tests this year

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and Indian right-arm spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have become the joint highest wicket takers in Test matches this year with 44 wickets each, a news outlet reported on Monday.

According to the report, Shaheen has played eight matches while Ravichandran has played seven matches so far this year.

Both bowlers are performing well for their sides in the ongoing Test series as India is playing New Zealand at home while Pakistan is playing an away tour in Bangladesh.

The fiery left-arm pacer had delivered his career best figures in an innings against West Indies in August, taking six wickets for 51 runs, while Ravichandran’s best figures were 6-61 in February against England.

As per the report, Shaheen also features in the list of top wicket-takers in all formats this year so far, sharing the record with his teammate Hasan Ali.