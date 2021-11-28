NATIONAL

Third Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital to be inaugurated in Karachi soon

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Abdul Qadir University on Monday, the second university to be built by the premier himself after the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) while the third Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital will also be inaugurated soon.

This was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill from his Twitter handle.

“Prime Minister Khan has previously built an internationally recognized university in the face of NUML besides also establishing two internationally recognized Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Lahore and Peshawar,” he said.

Shahbaz Gill said that the prime is now building a second university and a third cancer hospital in Karachi. “Is there anyone else in the world who did this,” the SAPM asked.

Staff Report

