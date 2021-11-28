Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui hints at quitting after frequent show cancellations

Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui, has hinted at quitting after multiple show cancellations in recent months.

It is pertinent to note that Faruqui was jailed earlier this year for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his jokes.

As per the reports, Faruqui’s upcoming show in Bangalore was canceled after Bangalore police asked the Good Shepherd Auditorium management to stall it citing a possible ‘law and order’ situation.