Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui hints at quitting after frequent show cancellations

By News Desk

Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui, has hinted at quitting after multiple show cancellations in recent months.

It is pertinent to note that Faruqui was jailed earlier this year for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his jokes.

As per the reports, Faruqui’s upcoming show in Bangalore was canceled after Bangalore police asked the Good Shepherd Auditorium management to stall it citing a possible ‘law and order’ situation.

Faruqui took to Instagram on Sunday to caption a post, “Hatred won, artist lost. I’m done! Goodbye.”

Faruqui went on to clearly state: “I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that’s been my time. You guys were wonderful audience. I’m done. Goodbye.”

In the three-post series, he detailed the events leading up to his dejection saying, “Putting me in jail for a joke I never did to cancelling my shows which have nothing problematic in it. This is unfair.”

“We called off 12 shows in the last two months because of threats to venue and audience,” he conluded.

News Desk

