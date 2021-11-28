NATIONAL

Army holds three-day lunar festival in GB

By News Desk

Pakistan Army has organised a three-day lunar festival for the local people and youth of the mountainous Astore district of Gilgit−Baltistan which ended on Sunday.

The aim of the festival was to promote healthy activities among the populace of the region and to strengthen the goodwill between the locals and the army.

The festival featured cricket, volleyball, tug-of-war, weightlifting, athletics, horse racing, sheep racing, sack racing, and other sports as well as speech competitions.

A free medical camp for the needy was also organised during the festival, where 103 patients were examined, and free medicines were distributed.

Residents of the area and the district administration were also briefed on the equipment and weapons used in the snow-capped mountains.

The festival was well received by the locals and was attended by a large number of students and youth.

The district administration of Astore fully cooperated with the army in organising the fair and provided assistance to people from remote areas in reaching the fair.

News Desk

