Pakistan Today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is ready to deploy ‘every tactic’ available to pressurise institutions no matter how much it costs the country.

Taking to social media site, Twitter, Asad Umar claimed that Sharif wanted a judiciary that decided cases through instructions via phone.

He added that Sharif was dismayed with the army and the judiciary for not helping him through ‘unconstitutional means’.

“He [Nawaz Sharif] and his facilitators are ready to use every tactic to put pressure on the institutions, no matter how much it costs the country,” the tweet reads.

Asad Umar said that the worry of the PML-N and its supporters is clear ever since the opposition’s defeat in last week’s joint session of parliament that saw the government getting a record number of 33 bills passed.

“There is intensity and distress in their attacks on the military leadership and the judiciary [since then],” Umar wrote.

His comments come amid a brewing controversy over the alleged leak of an audio clip of a conversation purportedly involving former chief justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar, regarding interference in Maryam (Nawaz Sharif’s daughter) and Nawaz’s corruption trials.

Before that, an affidavit by the former top judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana Shamim, emerged leveling allegations against Saqib Nisar about his alleged instructions to a high court judge to deny bail to the Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz before the general elections 2018.

However, the former CJP rubbished Shamim’s claims and also termed the audio clip as “fabricated”.