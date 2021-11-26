NATIONAL

Punjab ombudsman steps in to facilitate public

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has been directed to prepare a feasibility report for changing the sewerage line of Jamia Masjid Allah Tawakal in the China Scheme neighbourhood of Lahore and submit the same to his office by November 29.

Muhammad Yusuf, a resident of the China Scheme, requested the ombudsman that the people of the area have been facing sewage-related problems for the last several months.

As a result, the approach to the mosque has become difficult and mosque-goers are finding it extremely difficult to make it to the place to offer prayers.

According to the applicant, the Gujjarpura sub-divisional officer (SDO) and Lahore wing of WASA have been informed about this several times but no progress has been made towards resolving the issue.

The sewerage line of Jamia Masjid Allah Tawakal should be replaced, he demanded.

On the orders of Khan, a consultant from the ombudsman office, Mian Mohsin Rasheed, visited Gujjar Pura neighbourhood in China Scheme where Executive Engineer (XEN), SDO and their staff were summoned on the spot and the sewerage line was cleaned.

The locals thanked Khan for prompt action.

Previous articleDelhi’s choked roads worsen India’s toxic smog crisis
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

People suffering due to inexperienced PTI government: Ahsan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the people are suffering due to the inexperienced government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). He...
Read more
NATIONAL

Journalist Ahmad Noorani’s wife attacked in Lahore

An unknown man attacked journalist Ahmad Noorani's wife Ambreen Fatima in Lahore on Wednesday, according to police. The police registered a case at the Ghaziabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

SBP’s foreign exchange reserves drop to lowest since June 2021

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have fallen to 4.1% - the lowest since June 25, 2021. The foreign exchange...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition lambastes government over petrol crisis

The Opposition on Thursday slammed the government over the ongoing petrol crisis after the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) started a country-wide strike and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of Pakistani travellers from December 1

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced that it will allow Pakistani travellers to directly enter the kingdom starting December 1, 2021. According to a report...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nadra’s data has been compromised, reveals FIA official

ISLAMABAD: In a startling revelation, an official of the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) revealed on Thursday that the National Database and Registration Authority's (Nadra)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Sweden, France on song but Australia suffer on Davis Cup opening...

PARIS: Brothers Elias and Mikael Ymer helped Sweden sweep aside Canada, France fought back to down the Czech Republic and Croatia crushed Australia as...

Southee five-for triggers Kiwi fightback against India

Pat Cummins named Australia Test captain as Ashes beckon

Liton, Mushfiqur rescue Bangladesh after top-order collapse

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.