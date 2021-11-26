Punjab ombudsman steps in to facilitate public

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has been directed to prepare a feasibility report for changing the sewerage line of Jamia Masjid Allah Tawakal in the China Scheme neighbourhood of Lahore and submit the same to his office by November 29.

Muhammad Yusuf, a resident of the China Scheme, requested the ombudsman that the people of the area have been facing sewage-related problems for the last several months.

As a result, the approach to the mosque has become difficult and mosque-goers are finding it extremely difficult to make it to the place to offer prayers.

According to the applicant, the Gujjarpura sub-divisional officer (SDO) and Lahore wing of WASA have been informed about this several times but no progress has been made towards resolving the issue.

The sewerage line of Jamia Masjid Allah Tawakal should be replaced, he demanded.

On the orders of Khan, a consultant from the ombudsman office, Mian Mohsin Rasheed, visited Gujjar Pura neighbourhood in China Scheme where Executive Engineer (XEN), SDO and their staff were summoned on the spot and the sewerage line was cleaned.

The locals thanked Khan for prompt action.