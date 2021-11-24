Sports

Australia opener Harris says Paine should play in Ashes

By AFP

BRISBANE: Tim Paine has the full support of the Australian team and deserves to keep his place for the first Ashes Test against England, opener Marcus Harris said Wednesday.

Paine suddenly quit as Test captain last week over a series of lewd text messages with a female colleague in 2017 that were about to be made public.

Harris said the news came as a shock to the playing group who only learned about it 30 minutes before the official announcement.

But he backed Paine to come through the scandal and said he deserved to play in the opening Test at Brisbane on December 8 on his wicketkeeping abilities alone.

“Yes, absolutely,” Harris said when asked if he should be in the starting eleven.

“He’s done a really good in the last few years under tough circumstances, and I think you can still probably argue that he’s the best gloveman in the country.

“I know he’s got the support of all the players,” he added, with most of them personally contacting Paine in the wake of the scandal.

“Obviously Painey is a very popular member of the group, and he was as skipper as well. So we’re looking forward to him getting up here in the next week or so and getting on with cricket.”

The 36-year-old Paine has made it clear he still wants to play for Australia with selectors needing to decide whether to cut him loose and start afresh or show loyalty.

Harris, who is set to open the innings with David Warner, wouldn’t be drawn on who should be the next captain, with Pat Cummins and Steve Smith seen as the frontrunners.

A five-person panel will make the decision, but it reportedly won’t include coach Justin Langer who has been told to focus on preparing the team.

Instead, the job will fall to selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide, Cricket Australia board member Mel Jones, chief executive Nick Hockley and chairman Richard Freudenstein.

The diminutive Harris — currently in quarantine on Australia’s Gold Coast — is in the squad after another concussion injury to Will Pucovski and is determined to grab the opportunity after a poor 2019 Ashes campaign.

He averaged just 9.66 from his three Tests in England, but he has revamped his technique, leading to a productive season with Leicestershire.

“It was obviously a tough first Test series over in England for myself,” said Harris, who has played 10 Tests so far, all with Paine as skipper.

“But I’ve had plenty of time since then to work on a few things. The proof will be in the pudding come December.”

Previous articleChina’s birthrate plummets to lowest figure in decades
Next articleAustralia lists Hezbollah as ‘terrorist organisation’
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ramiz Raja dissatisfied by PCB’s NHPC, may dismiss some coaches

As per sources, Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is dissatisfied the board's National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) and may restructure it by sacking...
Read more
Sports

Dubai cricket chief offers to host ‘sporting war’, bilateral cricket series between Pakistan, India

Almost a month after the arch-rivals, Pakistan-India played an ICC T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Cricket Council Chairman...
Read more
Sports

ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy: chairman

India's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan is a “challenging” issue for the International Cricket Council but the world governing body said it...
Read more
Sports

China urges ‘certain people’ to stop ‘malicious hyping’ of tennis star Peng Shuai

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that “certain people” should stop the “malicious hyping” and “politicisation” of the issue of tennis star Peng Shuai,...
Read more
Sports

ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

DUBAI: India's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan is a "challenging" issue for the International Cricket Council (ICC) but the world governing...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh call up uncapped duo for Pakistan Test

DHAKA: Bangladesh called up uncapped batsman Mahmudul Hasan and pace bowler Rejaur Rahman in their squad for the opening Test of a two-match series...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Australia lists Hezbollah as ‘terrorist organisation’

CANBERRA: Australia on Wednesday listed all of Hezbollah as a "terrorist organisation", extending an existing ban on armed units to the entire organisation, which...

Australia opener Harris says Paine should play in Ashes

China’s birthrate plummets to lowest figure in decades

Epaper – November 24 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.