World

Arrest of Kashmiri rights defender continues to draw ire both at home & abroad

By Agencies

SRINAGAR: The arrest of Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez by the India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) continues to draw sharp criticism both at home and abroad with global human rights organisations and political parties calling upon India to release him, immediately.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Amnesty International in a tweet said, “The arrest of Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez is yet another example of how anti-terror laws are being misused to criminalise human rights work and stifle dissent in India. Instead of targeting HRDs, authorities should focus on bringing accountability for human rights violations”.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar termed his arrest as Modi government’s conspiracy to stifle voice of dissent in the territory. The DFP spokesman, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, said that persecution and reprisals by the
Indian occupation authorities against human rights defenders, political
activists and representatives of civil society was an obvious manifestation of the fascist BJP regime’s authoritarian mindset.

“The Indian occupation authorities’ response to right to freedom of expression and opinion has always been authoritarian in nature”, he said adding that arrests, intimidation, and a vilification campaign intended to
debase the pro-freedom leadership and discredit the work of Kashmiri rights activists has been hallmark of the Indian government.

Referring to Khuram Parvez’s remarkable role he said that Parvez “is being victimized just for documenting human rights violations and exposing India’s brutal face to the international community that has unfortunately chosen to stay silent on the sufferings of Kashmiri people.”

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement General Secretary Junaidul Islam while denouncing the arrest of Khuram Parvez urged international rights bodies to prevail upon India to stop harassing human rights defenders in IIOJK.

Parvez was arrested by NIA on Monday and was shifted to New Delhi on Tuesday.

Previous articleTaliban say Doha talks to open ‘new chapter’ with US
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Taliban say Doha talks to open ‘new chapter’ with US

Next week's talks between the United States and the Taliban in Doha — the second such meeting since the group seized power — will...
Read more
World

Xi urges sci-tech management system reform, unified electricity market system

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized the importance of speeding up reform of the science and technology management system, as well as the...
Read more
Top Headlines

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

WASHINGTON: The United States will resume talks with the Taliban next week in Qatar, addressing among other issues the fight against terrorism and the...
Read more
World

Australia lists Hezbollah as ‘terrorist organisation’

CANBERRA: Australia on Wednesday listed all of Hezbollah as a "terrorist organisation", extending an existing ban on armed units to the entire organisation, which...
Read more
World

China’s birthrate plummets to lowest figure in decades

BEIJING: China's birthrate plummeted to a record low last year, highlighting a looming demographic crisis for Beijing caused by a rapidly ageing workforce, a...
Read more
World

Moscow says US rehearsed nuclear strike against Russia this month

MOSCOW: Russia's defence minister on Tuesday accused US bombers of rehearsing a nuclear strike on Russia from two different directions earlier this month and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Six killed, three injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed and three others injured after a car fell into a ravine in Upper Kohistan district on Wednesday,...

Can’t take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson

Ombudsman recovers, returns occupied property to owner

Shakib blow as Bangladesh face tough Test against Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.