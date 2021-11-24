NATIONAL

PML-Q expresses concern over local govt system in Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), coalition partner of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday expressed concern over the new local government system in the province.

The PML-Q ministers, during the Punjab cabinet meeting expressed reservations about the new local government system in the province.

Provincial Minister Bao Rizwan left after expressing reservations at the cabinet meeting.

Bao Rizwan said, the PML-Q ministers were not consulted about the new local government system, adding that the PML-Q leader should be taken in confidence regarding new local bodies system.

Previous articleArrest of Kashmiri rights defender continues to draw ire both at home & abroad
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PAC to serve notice on NAB Chairman over absence from meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday decided to serve notice to Chairman NAB over failing to attend the PAC hearing. "After serving...
Read more
NATIONAL

Six killed, three injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed and three others injured after a car fell into a ravine in Upper Kohistan district on Wednesday,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Prolonged Afghanistan sanctions will only hamper relief efforts: Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said the world has to focus its efforts to ensure relief and assistance to over 35 million...
Read more
NATIONAL

Religious dialogue vital to save world from hunger, poverty: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday emphasised the need for inter-civilisational dialogue and interfaith harmony to save billions of people across the globe...
Read more
NATIONAL

Trial in Noor murder adjourned on request of defense

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad Wednesday adjourned until December 1 further proceedings in the murder of the daughter of a former...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two policemen killed in firing in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Two policemen were killed in a firing in Peshawar, police said on Wednesday. Police officers in the area told media that security forces conducted...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PAC to serve notice on NAB Chairman over absence from meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday decided to serve notice to Chairman NAB over failing to attend the PAC hearing. "After serving...

Six killed, three injured in road accident

Can’t take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson

Ombudsman recovers, returns occupied property to owner

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.