Sharif family most organized mafia in Pakistan: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Sharif family was not only involved in corruption but also misled the people.

In response to the statement of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, he said the Sharif family was the most organized mafia in Pakistan and they would never provide details of their accounts. Incompetent Sharif was unable to produce receipts for their properties built through corruption, he said.

Gill said it was a tradition of the Sharif family to attack Supreme Court, intimidate judges and take decisions of cases as per their wishes.

He said now the ‘Showbaz Sharif’ has to be made accountable for his corruption. Gill said assets of Shehbaz Sharif have increased 70 times in the last 10 years with the blessings of TTs. Similarly, the assets of Hamza Shehbaz have also increased 3,000 times through black money, he added.

He said champion of money laundering Salman Shahbaz’s assets have also increased 8,000 times.