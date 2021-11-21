NATIONAL

Sharif family most organized mafia in Pakistan: Gill

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Sharif family was not only involved in corruption but also misled the people.

In response to the statement of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, he said the Sharif family was the most organized mafia in Pakistan and they would never provide details of their accounts. Incompetent Sharif was unable to produce receipts for their properties built through corruption, he said.

Gill said it was a tradition of the Sharif family to attack Supreme Court, intimidate judges and take decisions of cases as per their wishes.

He said now the ‘Showbaz Sharif’ has to be made accountable for his corruption. Gill said assets of Shehbaz Sharif have increased 70 times in the last 10 years with the blessings of TTs. Similarly, the assets of Hamza Shehbaz have also increased 3,000 times through black money, he added.

He said champion of money laundering Salman Shahbaz’s assets have also increased 8,000 times.

Previous articleWorld can’t remain indifferent to ugly situation in bleeding IIOJK: Niazi
Next articleGovt making all-out efforts to control inflation: Ghulam Sarwar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

EVMs to help getting rid of rigging forever: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to hold elections through electronic voting machine (EVMs) to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt making all-out efforts to control inflation: Ghulam Sarwar

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said the government was focusing on real issues like inflation and not worried about...
Read more
NATIONAL

World can’t remain indifferent to ugly situation in bleeding IIOJK: Niazi

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the world could not remain indifferent, for further long...
Read more
NATIONAL

The right to use of force should only rest with the state, say experts

ISLAMABAD: The right to use of force should only rest with the state and ensuring rule of law, civic education, equality of citizens and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Energy Minister asks SNGPL to stop issuing new demand notice for domestic gas connections

No new gas meters likely for domestic consumers ISLAMABAD: In an apparent bid to meet rising gas demands during this winter season, energy minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Moeed disagrees with Fawad, says govt can deal with groups like TLP

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf on Friday said that the state can deal with groups like Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), according to a news outlet. Speaking...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

The mafias and their wickedness

“Democracy is not simply a licence to indulge individual whims and proclivities. It is also holding oneself accountable to some reasonable degree for the...

Opposition’s Senate debacle

Precarious economic condition

EVMs to help getting rid of rigging forever: FM Qureshi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.