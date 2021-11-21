Opinion

Mohatta Palace

By Editor's Mail
9
0

The Sindh High Court has ruled that the Mohatta Palace will be used to set up a medical and dental college for girls. The ruling came over a long-term dispute on the heritage property of Fatima Jinnah.

In 1927, Shivrattan Mohatta, a successful Marwari businessman, commissioned the Mohatta Palace to be constructed in the affluent neighbourhood of Clifton. The Palace was said to be a recreation of the Anglo-Mughal palaces of the Rajput princes. After the partition, the property was handed over to Fatima Jinnah. Upon her demise, the government of Sindh took over the building.

- Advertisement -

The decision to convert Mohatta Palace into a medical college has been met with reservations. This is because people believe that a country should try to preserve and protect their heritage and historical sites to honour their history. The demolition of such sites will disconnect the present from the past. Also, the reformation of the Palace will require funds for reparations and maintenance. Therefore, it should be left as it is so that it can serve as an embodiment the country’s culture, tradition, and history in the decades to come.

Sajjad Cheehani

Agra

Previous articleCOP26 and ‘Glasgow Climate Pact’
Next articleQuetta needs libraries
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Assessing government performance

Governance is the structure and process that are designed to ensure accountability, transparency, responsiveness, rule of law, stability, and equity. Unfortunately, the contemporary scenario...
Read more
Letters

Postponing CSS exams

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) recently announced that the CSS exam for Gilgit-Baltistan will be conducted on November 29. However, to the chagrin...
Read more
Letters

Quetta needs libraries

Despite being the capital city of Balochistan, Quetta suffers from a shortage of several basic facilities, which has caused many problems for the residents....
Read more
Comment

COP26 and ‘Glasgow Climate Pact’

‘After COP26, it is clearer than ever that top-down pledges and policies are not enough. Rather, we need a structural and institutional transformation from...
Read more
Comment

Smoggy Lahore

The US Air Quality Index has portrayed a very grim picture of air quality in Lahore. Lahore has topped the list of cities having...
Read more
Comment

Attempt to commit suicide

Suicide is the intentional, voluntary, un-accidental, act of a sane man which results in his own death. In Pakistan, section 325 of Pakistan Penal...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Assessing government performance

Governance is the structure and process that are designed to ensure accountability, transparency, responsiveness, rule of law, stability, and equity. Unfortunately, the contemporary scenario...

Postponing CSS exams

Quetta needs libraries

Mohatta Palace

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.