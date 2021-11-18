NATIONAL

Former Rawalpindi commissioner gets bail in ring road case

By INP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to two suspects, former Rawalpindi commissioner retired Captain Mohammad Mahmood and Land Acquisition Commissioner Wasim Tabish, in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry approved the bail of the two subject to submission of a surety bond of Rs10 million each.

Advocate Burhan Moazzam Malik, the counsel for the suspects, contended before the court that the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) has already completed its investigation against his clients, pleading with it to grant them bail.

The counsel for the ACE informed the judge that the accused were found guilty of being involved in the scam. The former commissioner disbursed millions of rupees for the acquisition of the land for the project without prior approval, he alleged.

The former commissioner was taken into custody by the anti-corruption establishment on July 14.

The ACE had registered the case against Mahmood and others for their alleged involvement in the scam. They have been accused of corruption and misusing their authority.

They allegedly changed the design of the project and the length of the road was increased from 18 kilometres to 36 kilometres, thereby increasing its cost.

INP

