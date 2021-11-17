NCOC daily update: 270 new cases, 10 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 270 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,280,362 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Sindh has been the worst hit, with a total of 473,293 cases, followed by Punjab where the virus was detected in 442,068 people.

A total of 28,628 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, including 10 patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

Over the last 24 hours, 499 patients have recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,229,347, said the NCOC.