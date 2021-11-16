Two killed, 10 injured as train slams into school van

ISLAMABAD: At least two students were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday morning when a school van collided with a train while passing through an unmanned railway crossing in Sheikhupura.

Rescue workers and the local people retrieved the victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

The accident reportedly occurred due to the negligence of the van driver who allegedly ran away from the site.

Overall, at least six people were killed while 10 others injured in separate road accidents during the last 24 hours, media reported.

Four people were killed Monday night in a road accident in Islamabad.

The accident took place when a car overturned after hitting a road divider and eventually collided with four other vehicles, causing serious injuries to four people.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries during the treatment.

Road accidents frequently happen in the country, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures.