NATIONAL

Two killed, 10 injured as train slams into school van

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: At least two students were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday morning when a school van collided with a train while passing through an unmanned railway crossing in Sheikhupura.

Rescue workers and the local people retrieved the victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

The accident reportedly occurred due to the negligence of the van driver who allegedly ran away from the site.

Overall, at least six people were killed while 10 others injured in separate road accidents during the last 24 hours, media reported.

Four people were killed Monday night in a road accident in Islamabad.

The accident took place when a car overturned after hitting a road divider and eventually collided with four other vehicles, causing serious injuries to four people.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries during the treatment.

Road accidents frequently happen in the country, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures.

Previous articleMyanmar junta charges Suu Kyi with fraud during 2020 polls
Next articleFawad apologises to ECP for caustic comments
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC chides newspaper, journalist over ‘irresponsible’ Saqib Nisar report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday berated Jang group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mir Shakil ur-Rehman and its reporter Ansar Abbasi over...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns staged encounter of four in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of another four people in occupied Kashmir by the Indian troops. Since the rise to power of...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN panel adopts Pakistan’s draft targeting disinformation

UNITED NATIONS: A United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) committee Monday unanimously adopted a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that called for a multidimensional response to counter all...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad apologises to ECP for caustic comments

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry apologised to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over his caustic remarks against the constitutional body. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt reconstitutes Pay and Pension Commission

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reconstituted the pay and pension commission by making the appointment of Zafar Ahmad Khan as Chairman. Document states that the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM to move top court against ‘controversial bills’

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday decided to challenge the government's 'controversial bills' in the Supreme Court and ramp up the Opposition alliance's...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two killed, 10 injured as train slams into school van

ISLAMABAD: At least two students were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday morning when a school van collided with a train while passing...

Myanmar junta charges Suu Kyi with fraud during 2020 polls

No US return to the Moon before 2026: audit

England will educate themselves over Qatar issues: Southgate

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.