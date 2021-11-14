Filling stations’ owners seek protection amid increasing robberies in KP

PESHAWAR: Filling stations owners and petrol dealers have urged the police high ups to take immediate notice of increasing robberies at petrol pumps and issuing of orders to ensure security and protection at every level.

The demand was made during an executive council meeting of Sarhad Petroleum Cartage and Dealers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired by its chairman Abdul Majid Khan here on Sunday.

Filing stations owners and petrol dealers, office bearers of the association and representatives relevant stakeholders were present during the meeting.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the growing robberies at filling stations and suggested a number of proposals to eliminate such cash snatching incidents and criminal activity.

The meeting fully agreed with proposals and decided to hold a meeting with Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (IGP-KP) forthwith to take up grievances and reservations of the association.

Participants of the forum emphasized that police high-ups should take immediate notice of increasing robberies at filling stations and ensure protection and security of managers and staff, while carrying cash for deposit to commercial banks and urged them to issue special instructions to all police stations in this regard.

The meeting asked the association members and dealers to take special care and extra measures to ensure protection of managers and staff under the prevailing circumstances.

Abdul Majid Khan while speaking on the occasion said that the increasing number of robberies at filling stations is unbearable and highly condemnable, saying that there is much involvement of cash in the business of petrol pumps. Therefore, he urged the police to ensure security at every level.

The meeting made it clear that if the cash over Rs1.8million had been looted from Afridi Khan Filling Station Charsadda Road Peshawar and Itefaq Filling Station Kohat Road Peshawar, couldn’t recover within next 10 days, the association will compel to take extreme steps and suspend supply of petrol filling stations and depots.